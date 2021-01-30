Shintech plans yet more polyvinyl chloride

Shintech says it will spend $1.3 billion to expand a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) complex it is building in Plaquemine, Louisiana. The company, a subsidiary of Japan’s Shin-Etsu Chemical, is in the midst of a $1.5 billion plant construction project, announced in 2018, that should be finished midyear. The new project will further expand capacity in Plaquemine for PVC and the raw materials chlorine and vinyl chloride, the firm says.
