Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Strong and tough synthetic yarn

Combination of physical and chemical techniques aligns and links polymer fibers

by Bethany Halford
December 13, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Scheme shows polyacrylonitrile cross-linked with poly(ethylene glycol) bisazide.

While the humble spider has no trouble spinning silk that’s both strong and tough, makers of synthetic fibers have found there’s usually a trade-off between these two properties. If a material is strong—that is, it resists deformation—usually it lacks toughness, making it prone to fracture, and vice versa. By combining chemical and physical approaches, a team led by the University of Bayreuth’s Andreas Greiner has managed to make polymer yarns that have properties on par with those of spider silk (Science 2019, DOI: 10.1126/science.aay9033). To achieve the combination of strength and toughness, the researchers electrospun poly(acrylonitrile-co-methyl acrylate) yarns with a small amount of poly(ethylene glycol) bisazide—a linking molecule. They then heat stretched the yarns and allowed them to cool under tension. This process aligns the fibers in the yarns and covalently links them to one another via a so-called click reaction (shown). “This underlying principle can be used to create similar strong and tough fibers from other commodity polymers in the future,” the researchers write, “and can be used in a variety of applications in areas such as biomedicine, satellite technology, textiles, aircrafts, and automobiles.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogels reinforced with rings on strings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene and black phosphorus get tough
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sewing hydrogels together to make them stick

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE