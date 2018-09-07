Styrolution to buy styrenics plants from Total

Ineos Styrolution will buy a pair of Chinese polystyrene plants from competitor Total for an undisclosed sum. The plants, in Ningbo and Foshan, have a combined capacity of 400,000 metric tons per year. Total says it is selling the plants because its business in China doesn’t have critical mass. Instead it will focus on the U.S. and Europe, markets where it has the number two position in polystyrene. Since 2005, Ineos Styrolution has absorbed the styrenics businesses of BASF, BP, Lanxess, and Nova Chemicals.
