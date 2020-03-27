Texas polyester plant is on hold

Corpus Christi Polymers, a polyester joint venture of Indorama Ventures, Alpek, and Far Eastern Investment, is putting construction of its Texas plant on hold. The partners paid $1.1 billion for the facility, then under construction, a little more than a year ago, during the bankruptcy of M&G Chemicals. They now say construction costs are higher than originally estimated because of rising labor costs on the Gulf Coast. The companies anticipate completing the project in 2023.
