Toray opens foam innovation center in Virginia

Toray Plastics (America) has opened an innovation center in Front Royal, Virginia, for its business in polyolefin foam made with electron beam cross-linking. Toray says the $4 million center boasts a pilot line that allows it to try new resin systems and technologies. The company says the center complements a recent $40 million expansion of the plant that includes a new extrusion line, an irradiation unit, and a salt bath unit.
