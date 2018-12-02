Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Tracking ion transport in organic radical polymers

Redox mechanism study reveals unexpected role for cations

by Mitch Jacoby﻿
December 2, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A polymer redox reaction scheme.
Oxidation of PTMA converts the neutral organic radical polymer to an oxammonium ion.

A ready supply of thin, lightweight, flexible batteries could push development of stretchable and foldable electronics into high gear. For that reason, researchers have combed through libraries of organic compounds looking for high-performance electronic conductors. Organic radical polymers—molecules with radical sites hanging off a polymer backbone—recently jumped ahead of the pack, showing themselves to be promising electrode materials for fast-charging batteries. But the mechanism by which these polymers conduct charge has remained unclear, hampering their development. To sort out the details, especially the role of ion transport, a team led by Jodie L. Lutkenhaus of Texas A&M University devised a quartz crystal microbalance method to monitor nanogram-scale mass changes in a polymer electrode during charging cycles (Nat. Mater. 2018, DOI: 10.1038/s41563-018-0215-1). The electrochemical system consisted of PTMA, a poly(methyl methacrylate)–based polymer with pendant nitroxyl radical groups, infused with common lithium electrolyte solutions. The group found that as anions latch on to radical sites during redox reactions, sometimes the process causes unexpected expulsion of lithium ions from the polymer. That phenomenon, which can affect electrode performance, is controlled by choice of anion, electrolyte concentration, and reaction kinetics, handles that can be used to tune these materials for applications, the team says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Speedy method for 3-D printed electronics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making organic solar cells stretchier﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Copolymer Helps Make Flexible Li-Ion Battery Electrodes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE