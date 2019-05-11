Trinseo exiting polycarbonate, buying latex

Trinseo is seeking alternatives for its last major polycarbonate asset: its plant in Stade, Germany. The company, once the styrenic polymer arm of Dow, exited its Japanese polycarbonate joint venture with Sumitomo Chemical, Sumika Styron Polycarbonate, in 2017. A Dow plant that had been making polycarbonate for Trinseo in Freeport, Texas, under contract shuttered in 2014. Trinseo says it will continue to sell polycarbonate compounds and blends. Separately, Trinseo is buying a latex plant from Dow in Rheinmünster, Germany. The transaction only requires Trinseo to assume $45 million in employee pension liabilities. The facility employs 114 people. Trinseo expects to complete the deal during the second half of the year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter