Tupperware seeks plastic circularity

Tupperware plans to incorporate Sabic’s circular polymers in its products. Sabic has been working with the UK-based start-up Plastic Energy, which has a technology for making pyrolysis oil from plastic waste. Sabic will take that liquid and process it into polyethylene and polypropylene. The two firms anticipate having a commercial-scale plant running in the Netherlands next year. The first products Tupperware hopes to make with the recycled plastics are a reusable straw and an on-the-go coffee cup.
