Vinyl records could be things of the past

South Korea’s SK Chemicals and Sonopress, the manufacturing subsidiary of the German media company Bertelsmann, have developed a material for making records that might replace the polyvinyl chloride used for decades. The new records are made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate, which SK processes chemically at a plant in China. Sonopress has been trying to find an alternative to vinyl for 2 years; for the new record, it developed an injection molding machine that exerts a pressure of 300 metric tons.
