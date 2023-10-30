Advertisement

Polymers

Vinyl records could be things of the past

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 30, 2023
Two records, black and blue, that are made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate.
Credit: SK Chemicals
Records made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate

South Korea’s SK Chemicals and Sonopress, the manufacturing subsidiary of the German media company Bertelsmann, have developed a material for making records that might replace the polyvinyl chloride used for decades. The new records are made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate, which SK processes chemically at a plant in China. Sonopress has been trying to find an alternative to vinyl for 2 years; for the new record, it developed an injection molding machine that exerts a pressure of 300 metric tons.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

