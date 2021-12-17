Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Polymers

Newscripts

A guitarist puts picks to the test

by Alexander H. Tullo
December 17, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Picking apart plectrum polymers

An array of guitar picks made from various materials.
Credit: Alex Tullo/C&EN
Take your pick: guitar picks made from (from bottom to top) polyacetal, nylon, polyacetal, and celluloid

Hobbies can turn ordinary people into materials scientists. Who hasn’t heard golfers brag about their clubs’ new carbon fiber shafts or cyclists pontificate about their light titanium frames?

But this Newscriptster recently peered into a change purse full of guitar picks—or plectra, to use the plural of the highfalutin term plectrum—and realized that the people who share his passion are no different. “Regardless of the genre of music played, a pick provides an essential tonal foundation,” writes inventor Steven Patrick Pascale in a 2017 patent for a new guitar pick design.

Guitarists are indeed quite picky about their picks.

Many modern picks are made from a host of engineering polymers. But it wasn’t always so.

At one time, natural tortoiseshell, typically made from the shells of hawksbill sea turtles, was the standard for picks, as it was for eyeglasses and combs. But it’s prohibited to trade any objects made of real tortoiseshell that were manufactured after 1947. Tortoiseshell picks have a reputation­­—likely mythological because few people today actually have used them­—of imparting a tone of unsurpassed beauty.

The synthetic replacement for these are cellulose-based picks, made to look like genuine tortoiseshell. Some are cellulose acetate. But guitar maker Fender advertises its picks as “classic celluloid,” implying they’re made of cellulose nitrate, the same flammable stuff that was the basis for movie film until the mid-20th century. The company wouldn’t confirm Newscripts’s queries as to their picks’ composition, so this curious reporter burned one. Indeed, it burst into flames like one would expect nitrocellulose to do.

Herco and other companies introduced guitar picks made from nylon in the 1960s. Nylon is also used today in power-tool housings, as fasteners, and in structural components of cars. The nylon picks have a rough grip molded into the plastic. Guitarists love that these picks don’t slip between their fingers. Nylon picks are also extremely durable, barely wearing down after many hours of use. The material is somewhat flexible, and perhaps as a result, the tone—at least this guitarist finds—can be a little dull.

Polyacetal picks, usually advertised under DuPont’s Delrin brand, emerged in the early 1980s. These colorful picks are extremely common. Polyacetal is a stiff engineering polymer with a slick surface. The material can be found in gears for electronics with moving parts, like printers. This guitarist finds that polyacetal picks offer a sharp attack and a clean, bright tone.

However, many musicians maintain that nylon picks have a brighter tone than polyacetal, with more treble or high-end frequencies. This reporter tried to settle the matter with another crude experiment: using Spectrum Analyzer, a smartphone app that reads out the audio spectra of ambient noise, to compare the sounds both nylon and polyacetal picks made on a guitar string. The higher frequencies were more pronounced with the polyacetal picks, seeming to support this Newscriptster’s long-held contention.

Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
From the archives: The 1970s
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry and materials science in vogue
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A greener glitter and respinning NMR tunes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE