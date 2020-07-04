After purchase of Clariant business, PolyOne is now Avient

The plastic compounding specialist PolyOne has completed its purchase of Clariant’s masterbatch business for $1.44 billion and changed its name to Avient. Avient managers say they are looking forward to synergies with the Clariant business, which makes concentrated cocktails of pigments and additives for mixing with polymers. Separately, part of Clariant’s 3-D printing business is going to DSM. In the transaction, DSM will get Clariant’s 3-D printing team and parts of its portfolio.
