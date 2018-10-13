ACS member spotlight﻿﻿

E. Gerald Meyer, 99, emeritus professor of chemistry and dean of arts and sciences at the University of Wyoming, won a gold medal in the 100-yard dash at the Summer Wyoming Senior Olympics, held on Aug. 2–4 in Laramie, Wyo. Meyer is now training for the National Senior Games that will be held in Albuquerque, N.M., in June 2019. He will be 100 years old at the time of the competition. He has been an ACS member for 79 years.
