Air Products looking for Ghasemi successor

Seifi Ghasemi, 79, who has led Air Products and Chemicals as president, CEO, and chairman since 2014, is looking for a successor who will take over as president of the industrial gas firm and serve on its board of directors. In a conference call with analysts, Ghasemi said that he intends to continue to lead the company but that “it is prudent and good practice to have a fully qualified individual who can be my successor if something unexpected were to happen to me.” He added that the ideal candidate would be a current or former leader of a public company.
