People

Air Products looking for Ghasemi successor

by Alexander H. Tullo
August 15, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 25
Seifi Ghasemi, CEO of Air Products and Chemicals
Credit: Air Products and Chemicals
Seifi Ghasemi

Seifi Ghasemi, 79, who has led Air Products and Chemicals as president, CEO, and chairman since 2014, is looking for a successor who will take over as president of the industrial gas firm and serve on its board of directors. In a conference call with analysts, Ghasemi said that he intends to continue to lead the company but that “it is prudent and good practice to have a fully qualified individual who can be my successor if something unexpected were to happen to me.” He added that the ideal candidate would be a current or former leader of a public company.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

