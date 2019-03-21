Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

American Eric Johnson to lead Japan’s JSR

Nonnative CEO will be a rarity for Japanese industry

by Jean-François Tremblay, special to C&EN
March 21, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

A photo of Eric Johnson of JSR.
Credit: JSR
Eric Johnson

Eric Johnson, the current president of JSR North America and head of the Japanese company’s global life sciences business, will become CEO on June 18. Johnson will lead JSR from Sunnyvale, California, where he is currently based.

Once called Japan Synthetic Rubber, JSR has aggressively diversified over the years and is now one of the world’s leading producers of electronic materials. More recently, the firm has pushed into the business of supplying materials to the life sciences industry. In a related move, JSR’s life sciences business will now be headquartered in North America.

Compared with firms in the US and Europe, Japanese companies rarely appoint foreign CEOs. When they do, friction can emerge. Nissan dismissed its Brazilian-born CEO Carlos Ghosn in November after he was arrested. Michael Woodford, the British CEO of Olympus, was dismissed in 2011 after alleging accounting irregularities at the firm.

Writing in the Japan Times earlier this year, Jochen Legewie, a consultant advising multinational companies in Japan, observed that foreign CEOs who are headhunted into Japanese firms tend to fare better than managers, like Woodford, who are promoted internally.

But Johnson has strong internal support. He was viewed as a star of JSR’s electronic materials business and later helped establish the life sciences business. And Mitsunobu Koshiba, JSR’s current head, will remain at the firm as chairman. The two were at the same site for about five years when Koshiba was posted in California.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Mitsubishi Chemical names Chikumoto CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mitsubishi names Jean-Marc Gilson as its next CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Waters names Udit Batra as CEO

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE