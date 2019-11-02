Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Biochemist Sudip Parikh named head of AAAS

by Andrea Widener
November 2, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Photo of Sudip Parikh
Credit: DIA Global
Sudip Parikh

Biochemist Sudip Parikh has been named the next chief executive officer of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Parikh is currently senior vice president of the nonprofit Drug Information Association (DIA) Global. “In this extraordinary era of advances and challenges, science must be integral to decision-making at every policy table and kitchen table,” Parikh says in a statement. Before joining DIA Global, Parikh was a vice president at Battelle overseeing its health-focused unit. He also spent 8 years as a staff member of the US Senate Appropriations Committee. Parikh got his PhD in biochemistry from Scripps Research Institute in 2000. In addition to his position as AAAS CEO, he will serve as executive publisher of Science and the society’s other research journals. Parikh “brings significant expertise working across scientific, business and policy sectors in the United States and globally,” says Claire Fraser, the association’s president-elect and a professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, in the statement. Parikh replaces Rush Holt, the physicist and former congressman who led the organization from 2015 to earlier this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Locascio confirmed as NIST director
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump’s science adviser leads NSF temporarily
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump’s science adviser leads NSF temporarily

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE