Cal Dooley to leave helm of the American Chemistry Council

Cal Dooley will retire as CEO of the American Chemistry Council, the U.S. chemical industry’s main trade group, at the end of the year. Dooley has led ACC since 2008, a period during which the U.S. industry invested some $190 billion to harness low-cost feedstocks from shale gas. He is credited with expanding ACC’s membership by almost 50% by appealing to small and medium-sized firms. Earlier, Dooley was a Democratic congressman from California for 14 years. Executive staffing firm Korn Ferry is looking for a replacement.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter