Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Charles Lieber plans talks with the University of Hong Kong

Nanoscientist who was convicted of making false statements about his interactions with Wuhan University of Technology will discuss a potential faculty appointment

by Bethany Halford
June 12, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Charles Lieber leaving the federal courthouse in Boston in 2020.
Credit: Associated Press
Charles Lieber leaving the federal courthouse in Boston after his arrest in January 2020.

Charles Lieber, a renowned chemist formerly of Harvard University, was convicted in 2021 of making false statements related to his work with a university in China. He is now exploring a job in the country.

According to documents filed by a probation officer, Lieber asked for permission to travel to China for 6 days in July “to discuss potential faculty appointment and employment opportunities at the University of Hong Kong, and to deliver a scientific talk to the faculty and students.” Lieber retired from his position at Harvard in February 2023.

The case against Lieber began in January 2020, when the US government charged him with fraud for making false statements about his ties to China’s Thousand Talents Program to investigators from the US National Institutes of Health and Department of Defense—agencies that funded Lieber’s research.

The charge was made under the Department of Justice’s China Initiative, an effort by the Donald J. Trump administration to deter the theft of trade secrets by China. The initiative was criticized for, among other things, charging academic researchers for failing to report their connections with China. It was revamped in 2022.

In December 2021, a jury found Lieber guilty of tax offenses and making false statements to investigators about his work with Wuhan University of Technology.

In April 2023, Lieber was sentenced to pay a fine and to 2 years of supervised release; he was confined to his home for the first 6 months. A judge approved his request to travel to China on June 9. Lieber’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment.

CORRECTION:

This article was updated on June 20, 2024, to correct the name of the university about which Charles Lieber was convicted of making false statements to investigators. It is Wuhan University of Technology, not Wuhan University.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court overturns conviction of chemist Feng “Franklin” Tao
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemist Feng “Franklin” Tao sentenced to time served
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Federal judge acquits chemist Feng “Franklin” Tao of wire fraud
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE