Chemists elected to National Academy of Medicine

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) elected 84 new members and 21 foreign associates in May. This brings the total active membership to 2,382 and the number of foreign associates—nonvoting members with citizenship outside the U.S.—to 484.
NAS is more than 150 years old, and election to the group recognizes scientists and engineers for their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research and is considered one of the highest scientific honors bestowed in the U.S. This year, 15 of the newly elected are members of the American Chemical Society or work in areas related to the chemical sciences.
The new U.S. members are Héctor D. Abruña, Cornell University; Natalie Ahn, University of Colorado, Boulder; Utpal Banerjee, University of California, Los Angeles; Kristie Boering, University of California, Berkeley; Scott Denmark, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Karen I. Goldberg, University of Pennsylvania; Daniel Herschlag, Stanford University; Jennifer Lewis, Harvard University; Karolin Luger, University of Colorado, Boulder; David MacMillan, Princeton University; David Milstein, Weizmann Institute of Science; and David G. Schatz, Yale University.
The three new foreign associate members are Eva-Mari Aro, University of Turku (citizenship, Finland); Tomas Lindahl, Francis Crick Institute (citizenship, Sweden); Helmut Schwarz, Technical University of Berlin (citizenship, Germany).
