Chemours names Dignam CEO following accounting scandal

Denise Dignam has been appointed president and CEO of Chemours, effective immediately. Dignam has been with Chemours since 2015. She was named interim CEO in February in place of then-CEO Mark Newman, who was put on leave while the company conducted an internal review of its financial reporting. Chemours later disclosed that Newman and other executives had gamed the firm’s accounting procedures to boost cash flow and, potentially, bonuses.
