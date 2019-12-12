DSM names new leadership team

DSM has named Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze co-CEOs, effective Feb. 15. The pair will replace Feike Sijbesma, who has led the Dutch specialty chemical firm for almost 13 years, presiding over a shift in focus from bulk chemicals to nutrition and health. DSM says it made the unusual decision to name two CEOs—both from within the company—after a thorough review process that included input from a search firm.
