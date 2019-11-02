Dow’s Ester Baiget to lead Novozymes

Ester Baiget will become CEO of the Danish enzyme company Novozymes on Feb. 1. She will join the firm from Dow, where she is president of the industrial solutions business. In that role, Baiget expanded Dow’s market share and delivered double-digit growth and strong earnings, Novozymes says. It announced last month that CEO Peter Holk Nielsen would step down as part of an effort to reignite growth at the firm, which has struggled with demand and earnings shortfalls in recent quarters.
