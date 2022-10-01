Honeywell, Fuller, Valtris get new CEOs

New CEOs are taking their seats at three chemical makers. Lucian Boldea will join Honeywell’s performance materials and technologies unit Oct. 3 as president and CEO. Boldea had been a longtime executive at Eastman Chemical. Celeste Mastin, currently chief operating officer of H.B. Fuller, will become the firm’s CEO on Dec. 4. And Simon Medley has joined Valtris Specialty Chemicals as CEO after stints at companies including BASF and Chemtura.
