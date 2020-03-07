Ingevity CEO Wilson resigns unexpectedly

D. Michael Wilson has resigned as president, CEO, and a director of the specialty chemical maker Ingevity as a result of “matters relating to his personal conduct,” the company says. Chairman Richard Kelson has been named interim president and CEO while the company seeks a permanent replacement. Ingevity is the former chemical business of the paper firm MeadWestvaco, now WestRock. Wilson joined the company in 2015 as the spin-off was being prepared.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter