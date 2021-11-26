Advertisement

People

Join C&EN’s 2022 predictions webinar

C&EN staff and expert panelists will discuss what research trends to watch for in 2022

November 26, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 43
"2022" is written in large type on a red background with a person in silhouette looking at the numbers through a telescope.
Credit: ACS Multimedia Lab

What will 2022 bring for chemistry? After a year’s hiatus, our annual webinar on what to watch for in the new year returns. The Dec. 2 event will be produced in association with ACS Webinars (ACS publishes C&EN). Join C&EN staff as we preview our 2021 Year in Chemistry roundup and look ahead to 2022. Javier García Martínez of the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry and Rive Technology, Laura-Isobel McCall of the University of Oklahoma, Diego Solis-Ibarra of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and Corinna Schindler of the University of Michigan will give us their chemistry forecasts and answer questions from the audience. Visit the ACS Webinars website at www.acs.org/acswebinars to register.

