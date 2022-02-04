Karen McKee to head new ExxonMobil unit

Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Chemical, has been chosen to lead the company’s Product Solutions business. To be established on April 1, the business combines ExxonMobil’s chemical, lubricant, and fuel businesses. It is part of a large restructuring that will organize the big oil company into three businesses: Product Solutions, Upstream, and Low Carbon Solutions. McKee joined ExxonMobil in 1990 and has led the chemical business since 2019.
