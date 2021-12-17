LyondellBasell appoints Vanacker CEO

LyondellBasell Industries has appointed Peter Vanacker, head of the Finnish refiner and chemical maker Neste, its next CEO. He will succeed Bob Patel, who has led LyondellBasell since 2015 and is leaving at the end of December to take the reins at W. R. Grace, a much smaller firm. Vanacker will start next June. Kenneth Lane, LyondellBasell’s head of olefins and polyolefins, will be interim CEO.
