People

Mark Douglas to be CEO of FMC

by Melody M. Bomgardner
January 3, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 1
This photo shows FMC's upcoming CEO Mark Douglas.
Credit: FMC
Mark Douglas

Mark Douglas, who has led FMC’s agriculture business for nearly 10 years, will become the company’s CEO on June 1. Current CEO Pierre Brondeau will become board chairman. The choice of Douglas reflects FMC’s shift from being a purveyor of chemicals, food ingredients, and pesticides to an agriculture-focused firm. The change was capped by a 2017 deal in which FMC swapped its health and nutrition segment for DuPont’s crop protection business. Before joining FMC, Douglas was at Dow Advanced Materials.

Article:

