Merck hires first chief technology officer

Merck KGaA has hired Laura Matz as its first chief science and technology officer. In this role, Matz will be responsible for Merck’s global innovation hubs in China, Israel, Germany, and the US. A PhD analytical chemist, she joined the company in 2019 when it acquired Versum Materials. She has since served as the head of semiconductor planarization and has led innovation programs for electronics customers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter