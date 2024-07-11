Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s top scientist, to step down

Pfizer’s chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, is slated to depart after 15 years at the drug giant. Dolsten will remain in the role while a successor is identified, which Pfizer says could take until early 2025. Dolsten joined Pfizer when it acquired Wyeth in 2009. He was promoted to the executive suite shortly after and went on to oversee the approval of more than 35 drugs and vaccines, including Pfizer’s vaccine and therapy for COVID-19. Dolsten has not indicated his next move but wrote on LinkedIn that he wants to “contribute to the next wave of breakthroughs in exciting, new ways.”
