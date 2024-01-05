Mitsubishi Chemical names Chikumoto CEO

Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Japan’s largest chemical company, has named Manabu Chikumoto CEO, effective April 1. He will replace Jean-Marc Gilson, a former Dow Corning executive who took the helm in April 2021 as Mitsubishi’s first foreign-born CEO. Chikumoto is the head of Mitsubishi’s petrochemical division. At a press event, Mitsubishi executives said Chikumoto has the experience necessary to fix problems with Japan’s petrochemical sector.
