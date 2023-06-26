Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Nobel laureate John B. Goodenough dies at age 100

Lithium battery pioneer was driven by his work and leaves behind a huge legacy, say chemists

by Laura Howes
June 26, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

A photo of a smiling John Goodenough leaning back in his chair in front of a whiteboard full of writing.
Credit: Mitch Jacoby/C&EN
John Goodenough

John B. Goodenough, Virginia H. Cockrell Centennial Chair in Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), and winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, has died at age 100.

“Working was his driving force,” recalls collaborator Maria Helena Braga of the University of Porto. Braga worked closely with Goodenough in Texas from 2016–19 and continued to stay in touch after she returned to Portugal full-time. She last saw Goodenough in early 2022.

Based at UT Austin since 1986, Goodenough grew up in New Haven, Connecticut, and went to Yale University for his undergraduate degree. He gained a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, and completed graduate studies in physics at the University of Chicago.

His career then began at the Lincoln Laboratory of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, developing magnetic materials for computer memory storage, before Goodenough moved to the United Kingdom. There, he was head of the Inorganic Chemistry Laboratory at the University of Oxford from 1976–86.

His lectures to undergraduates at the time were memorably challenging, says Clare Grey, now a battery materials researcher at the University of Cambridge. “He brought his research into his teaching and introduced concepts that are still relevant now,” she recalls.

It was also at Oxford that Goodenough made his Nobel Prize–winning discovery. The key insight was that solid-state oxides could let lithium ions enter and leave easily for repeated charge—discharge cycles without degrading the structure. By combining a lithium–cobalt oxide cathode from his lab with a carbon-based anode, researchers demonstrated that lithium-ion batteries could be a practical form of energy storage.

Braga recalls Goodenough telling her about that work, which famously never generated him any money. It was one of many stories that he would recount to her over the years, often during a break from scientific discussions for some chocolate. There were tales of Goodenough meeting Soviet physicist and Nobel laureate Lev Landau, and of his time in the army during the Second World War, when he was stationed in the Azores off the coast of Portugal, she says.

Goodenough’s military experience also helped him get into graduate school. A Yale professor had included his name in a list of returning veterans that should go to graduate school. “He would say, ‘oh, if I hadn’t gone to the army. . . I would never have made my graduate study,’ ” Braga says.

While Goodenough’s most famous work was on understanding and improving battery materials, his work on fuel-cell materials, magnetism, and magnetoresistance also inspired many researchers, Grey says. “What’s amazing is the legacy he leaves behind,” she says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chibueze Amanchukwu
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nobel laureate John B. Goodenough dies at age 100
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Podcast: For John Goodenough’s 100th birthday, Stereo Chemistry revisits a fan-favorite interview with the renowned scientist
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE