Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Obituary: Alice Jean Matuszak

by Linda Wang
April 30, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Photo of Alice Jean Matuszak.
Credit: Courtesy of Charles Matuszak
Alice Jean Matuszak

Alice Jean Matuszak, 85, died Jan. 10 in Stockton, California.

“Alice taught decades of pharmacy students in creative and thought-provoking ways, emphasizing the importance of chemistry and basic science as the foundation of pharmaceutical therapies. She served 10 years on the US Adopted Names Council, was chair of the Section of Teachers of Chemistry of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy from 1979 to 1980, was inaugural chair of the American Pharmacists Association Committee on Women’s Affairs in 1988, was president of the American Pharmacists Association’s Academy of Pharmaceutical Research and Science from 1993 to 1994, was president of the American Institute of the History of Pharmacy from 1997 to 1999, and was visiting professor at Kobe Gakuin University in Japan in 1992.”—Charles Matuszak, husband

Most recent title: Professor emerita of pharmaceutics and medicinal chemistry, University of the Pacific

Education: BS, pharmacy, 1958, and MS, pharmaceutical chemistry, 1959, Ohio State University; PhD, medicinal chemistry, University of Kansas, 1963

Survivors: Husband, Charles; sons, James and Matthew

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obituary: Jiri Zemlicka
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Sergii Ivanov
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Gilbert J. Sloan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE