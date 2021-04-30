Obituary: Alice Jean Matuszak

Alice Jean Matuszak, 85, died Jan. 10 in Stockton, California.
“Alice taught decades of pharmacy students in creative and thought-provoking ways, emphasizing the importance of chemistry and basic science as the foundation of pharmaceutical therapies. She served 10 years on the US Adopted Names Council, was chair of the Section of Teachers of Chemistry of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy from 1979 to 1980, was inaugural chair of the American Pharmacists Association Committee on Women’s Affairs in 1988, was president of the American Pharmacists Association’s Academy of Pharmaceutical Research and Science from 1993 to 1994, was president of the American Institute of the History of Pharmacy from 1997 to 1999, and was visiting professor at Kobe Gakuin University in Japan in 1992.”—Charles Matuszak, husband
Most recent title: Professor emerita of pharmaceutics and medicinal chemistry, University of the Pacific
Education: BS, pharmacy, 1958, and MS, pharmaceutical chemistry, 1959, Ohio State University; PhD, medicinal chemistry, University of Kansas, 1963
Survivors: Husband, Charles; sons, James and Matthew
