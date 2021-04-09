Obituary: David E. Mezynski

David E. Mezynski, 72, died March 17, 2020, in San Francisco.
“David was a force, a man of principle, a magical man. He graduated from the University of California, Davis, in fermentation sciences in 1977. A year later he started his tenure with J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines. David was instrumental in the winery’s development in the new field of sustainability, along with many other projects. He retired from J. Lohr in 2016.”—Neila Mezynski, wife
Most recent title: Vice president of production, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines
Education: BS, chemistry, Western Michigan University, 1971; BS, fermentation sciences, University of California, Davis, 1977
Survivors: Wife, Neila; daughter, Sacha
