Obituary: Ernest F. LeVon

Ernest F. LeVon, 89, died Jan. 13 in Evanston, Illinois.
“My dad took my brothers and me to Quetico Provincial Park when we were in our college and high school years. We paddled, portaged, camped, fished, and soaked in the wilderness scenery. We even rigged a sail to do our paddling for us one windy day. I remember him taking me to an American Chemical Society dinner and talk one evening. I never followed him into the chemical profession, but I appreciated his showing me that chemistry was a career option.”—Steve LeVon, son
Most recent title: Manager of chemical development, NutraSweet
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1954; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Michigan–Ann Arbor, 1958
Survivors: Wife, Elizabeth Stegner; sons, Peter, Paul, and Steve; stepson, Bernhard Asher
