Obituary: Jack L. Koenig

Jack L. Koenig, 87, died Jan. 26 in Cleveland.
“Dr. Koenig received many awards and honors during his career. In 1970, he became a fellow of the American Physical Society. He received the Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award in 1984. In 1986, he won the Alexander Von Humboldt Award for Senior U.S. Scientists. In 2000, he received the Charles Goodyear Medal and was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. In 2006, he was elected to the Plastics Hall of Fame.”—John Koenig, son
Most recent title: Emeritus professor, Case Western Reserve University
Education: BA, chemistry and mathematics, Yankton College, 1955; PhD, physics, University of Nebraska, 1959
Survivors: Wife, Jeanus; daughter, Lori Marjanovic; sons, John and Robert; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren
