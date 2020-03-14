Obituary: Lawrence C. Cerny

Lawrence C. Cerny, 90, died on Nov. 29, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.
“His love of his students was central to his career. I remember his students visiting our house while growing up and their delight at the attention my father gave them. He was truly the consummate college professor. He enjoyed traveling in the summer to share his research worldwide with other educators and entertain his family along the way. He also leaves a legacy of research in the development of artificial blood.”—Charles L. Cerny, son
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Utica College of Syracuse University
Education: BS, physics, Case Western Reserve, 1951; MS, chemistry, Case Western Reserve, 1953; PhD, chemistry, University of Ghent, 1956
Survivors: Wife, Elaine; daughters, Louise Alfredson and Mary Cerny; son, Charles; four grandchildren
