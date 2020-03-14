Obituary: Maria Flytzani-Stephanopoulos

Maria Flytzani-Stephanopoulos, 69, died on Oct. 28, 2019, in Boston.
“Miretta was an incredible scientist, someone who reached the pinnacle of our profession, but what I remember most about her is how much she cared about everything she did: nothing was ever half-hearted. And she cared most about people—her family, friends, colleagues, and students. One of our last conversations had to do with science as an endeavor to make lives better, and how that starts with educating people.”—Kyongbum Lee, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor of chemical and biological engineering, Tufts University
Education: BS, chemical engineering, National Technical University of Athens, 1973; MS, chemical engineering, University of Florida, 1975; PhD, chemical engineering, University of Minnesota, 1978
Survivors: Husband, Gregory; Daughter, Rona; sons, Alec and Nick
This article was updated on Dec. 26, 2023 to remove the last names of survivors to reflect a request of privacy.
