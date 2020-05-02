Obituary: Noelle J. Umback

Noelle J. Umback, 50, died on Feb. 15 in Brooklyn, New York.
“Noelle was proud of being from small-town South Dakota, and she was always happy to show visitors her hometown of Lemmon. She was equally proud of her adopted home, New York City, and was happy to show anyone the city. After graduation, she joined the Office of Chief Medical Examiner. After the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, she helped identify remains of victims from their DNA. She led one of the DNA teams and quickly rose through the ranks to criminalist IV. She regularly spoke to groups about being a woman in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. She also had a sense of humor that left many speechless with a barb.”— David E. Lewis, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Criminalist IV, New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner
Education: BS, chemistry, South Dakota State University, 1992; PhD, inorganic chemistry, Colorado State University, 2000
Survivors: Father, Charles; mother, Jeanette; sisters, Erica and Lara
