People

Obituary: Noelle J. Umback

by Linda Wang
May 2, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 17
This is a photo of Noelle J. Umback.
Credit: Courtesy of David Lewis
Noelle J. Umback

Noelle J. Umback, 50, died on Feb. 15 in Brooklyn, New York.

“Noelle was proud of being from small-town South Dakota, and she was always happy to show visitors her hometown of Lemmon. She was equally proud of her adopted home, New York City, and was happy to show anyone the city. After graduation, she joined the Office of Chief Medical Examiner. After the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, she helped identify remains of victims from their DNA. She led one of the DNA teams and quickly rose through the ranks to criminalist IV. She regularly spoke to groups about being a woman in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. She also had a sense of humor that left many speechless with a barb.”— David E. Lewis, friend and colleague

Most recent title: Criminalist IV, New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner

Education: BS, chemistry, South Dakota State University, 1992; PhD, inorganic chemistry, Colorado State University, 2000

Survivors: Father, Charles; mother, Jeanette; sisters, Erica and Lara

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

