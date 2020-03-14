Obituary: Pierluigi Caramella

Pierluigi Caramella, 77, died on March 3, 2019, in Pavia, Italy.
“An expert in cycloadditions, Caramella explored nitrile oxides and imines and their applications in synthesis with cycloadditions. He made major contributions to the theory of organic chemistry by his discovery, with Pavia colleagues, of bispericyclic transition states for the dimerizations of cyclopentadiene and other dienes. A wonderful teacher, scientist, and person, his legacy lives on in his students, his discoveries, and his family.”—K. N. Houk and Paolo Quadrelli, friends and colleagues
Most recent title: Professor of organic chemistry, University of Pavia
Education: PhD, organic chemistry, University of Pavia, 1965
Survivors: Wife, Vera; sons, Andrea and Nicola
