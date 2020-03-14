Obituary: R. Clive Greenough

R. Clive Greenough, 86, died on Feb. 16, 2019, in Wallingford, Connecticut.
“Dr. Greenough was born in Medford, Massachusetts, on June 1, 1932, and was the son of the late Walter and Pearl Clive Greenough. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War. Dr. Greenough was a member of the American Chemical Society New Haven Chapter. He held many patents. He enjoyed bowling and reading, was a lover of puzzles, auditioned for Jeopardy, and was a great supporter of the Wallingford Symphony. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to the late Dorothy Cotton Greenough.”—Family of R. Clive Greenough
Most recent title: Research chemist, Cryodyne Technologies
Education: BS, chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1954; PhD, analytical chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 1962
Survivors: Daughter, Virginia R. Mautte; three grandchildren
