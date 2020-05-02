Obituary: Shivaji Sircar

Shivaji Sircar, 75, died on Feb. 13 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
“Shivaji was an intelligent, creative, and engaging person who was also a wonderful teacher who easily connected the fundamental with the applied. He could talk endlessly about any number of subjects ranging from science to history to religion to sport. And he always was quick with a joke.”—Timothy Golden, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Adjunct professor, Lehigh University
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Jadavpur University, 1964; MS, chemical engineering, University of Pennsylvania, 1968; PhD, chemical engineering, University of Pennsylvania, 1970
Survivors: Wife, Shukla; son, Sanjoy; one grandchild
