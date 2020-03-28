Obituary: Shuji Kato

Shuji Kato, 62, died on Jan. 21 in Tokyo.
“From his many handwritten notes to his outstanding publications in ion-molecule chemistry, Shuji’s integrity, distinction, and scholarship stand out over his remarkably productive life. He touched many of us as an extraordinarily generous and hardworking colleague, with wit and wisdom. His great dedication, support, and attention to his family shone through. Most of all, Shuji was thrilled by opportunities to do excellent science. As a professor at Toho University, his natural inclination to be an educator was fulfilled. Shuji was the irreplaceable colleague everyone would like to have.”—Stephen R. Leone, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Toho University
Education: BS, chemistry, 1980, MS, chemistry, 1982, and PhD, chemistry, 1985, Tokyo University
Survivors: Wife, Yoko; daughter, Rieko; son, Satofumi; two grandchildren
