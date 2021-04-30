Obituary: Susan A. Odom

Susan A. Odom, 41, died April 18 in Lexington, Kentucky.
“Susan A. Odom was an innovative and passionate researcher developing new chemistries for energy storage. Her commitment to excellence is documented by 54 papers (9 cited more than 100 times; 1 cited more than 800 times) and her receipt of a Rising Star Award. She collaborated widely and had six active grants when she died. She was a committed educator and displayed courage and integrity in championing change for good. She was supportive of her students and colleagues, coordinating countless events, including scientific symposia and the Faculty Women’s Sanity Club. With Susan’s passing, we have lost a light.”—A.-F. Miller, J. DeRouchey, and E. Glazer, friends and colleagues
Most recent title: Associate professor of chemistry, University of Kentucky
Education: BSc, chemistry, University of Kentucky, 2003; PhD, chemistry, Georgia Institute of Technology, 2008
Survivors: Mother, Janice; and precious cats
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
This article was updated on May 4, 2021, to include in the survivors list Susan Odom's cats, who were part of her family.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter