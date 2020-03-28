Obituary: Warren Bruce

Warren Bruce, 89, died on Jan. 21 in Oriental, North Carolina.
“In addition to his scientific career, Warren served as a US Navy flight officer aboard the carrier Intrepid, retiring as a navy captain. He continued to serve in the US Naval Reserve from 1953 to 1980. He was also a certified command pilot in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Aviation Program. As an avid sailor, he participated in regattas and sailing clubs. He served his community as Pamlico County commissioner and was on the board of the Craven County Regional Airport. I could go on, but suffice it to say that Warren was truly one of the most well-rounded individuals I have known.”—William F. Michne, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Manager of R&D, DuPont
Education: BS, chemical engineering, 1952, and MS, chemical engineering, 1953, Princeton University; PhD, physical chemistry, University of New Mexico–Los Alamos, 1962
Survivors: Wife, Kathy; daughters, Lisa M. Blinn, Cindy B. Hughes, and Michelle C. Long; sons, David, Tommy, and Warren
