Obituary: Wendell F. Smith Jr.

Wendell F. Smith Jr., 88, died on Jan. 26 in Pittsford, New York.
“Wendell passionately embraced his career, hobbies, and family. He worked at Kodak for 35 years, initially in dye stability. He then focused on statistics and wrote a book on experimental design. His hobbies included wine making, welding, landscaping, and wood turning. He was a founding member of the Rochester Woodworkers Society and sold his wood-turning pieces at Rochester art shows and craft shops. He was an avid backpacker, hiking the Swiss Alps in his 70s. Wendell instilled in his children the values of hard work, integrity, and love of family. His heart was full when his family was all in one place.”—Sharon Smith-Simmons, daughter
Most recent title: Senior research associate, Kodak
Education: MS, chemistry, Middlebury College, 1957; PhD, chemistry, Harvard University, 1960
Survivors: Wife, Mimi; daughters, Deb Battenberg and Sharon Smith-Simmons; sons, David and Douglas
