Obituary: Wendell F. Smith Jr.

by Linda Wang
March 28, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 12
This is a photo of Wendell Smith.
Credit: Courtesy of Deb Battenberg
Wendell Smith

Wendell F. Smith Jr., 88, died on Jan. 26 in Pittsford, New York.

“Wendell passionately embraced his career, hobbies, and family. He worked at Kodak for 35 years, initially in dye stability. He then focused on statistics and wrote a book on experimental design. His hobbies included wine making, welding, landscaping, and wood turning. He was a founding member of the Rochester Woodworkers Society and sold his wood-turning pieces at Rochester art shows and craft shops. He was an avid backpacker, hiking the Swiss Alps in his 70s. Wendell instilled in his children the values of hard work, integrity, and love of family. His heart was full when his family was all in one place.”—Sharon Smith-Simmons, daughter

Most recent title: Senior research associate, Kodak

Education: MS, chemistry, Middlebury College, 1957; PhD, chemistry, Harvard University, 1960

Survivors: Wife, Mimi; daughters, Deb Battenberg and Sharon Smith-Simmons; sons, David and Douglas

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

