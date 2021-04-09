Obituary: William M. Koppes

William M. Koppes, 76, died Jan. 6 in Adelphi, Maryland.
“Dr. Koppes worked in R&D as a synthetic chemist in energetic materials for the US Navy. He published numerous articles and patents and a book chapter on energetic materials. Bill mentored chemists throughout his career and after retirement lectured on chemical safety. Bill was an avid gardener and volunteered at several places in the community. He enjoyed traveling internationally with his wife and friends.”—Judy Napier, sister
Most recent title: Lead synthesis chemist, Naval Surface Warfare Center
Education: BS, chemistry, 1965, and MS, chemistry, 1967, DePaul University; PhD, inorganic chemistry, University of Iowa, 1972
Survivors: Predeceased by wife, Susan
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter