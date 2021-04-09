Obituary: Wolfgang H. B. Sauer

Wolfgang H. B. Sauer, 57, died Oct. 14, 2020, in Zurich.
“Wolfi was a curious scientist and gentle man. Highlights of his scientific contribution include the link between shape and biological activity of small molecules, and the SwissBioisostere database. Wolfi was an excellent communicator and persistent problem solver in even complicated environments. He led his life with an open mind, and he loved to read and learn. He was a guide and my hero until his last day.”—Agnes Bombrun Sauer, wife.
Most recent title: Senior technical customer support scientist, Biovia, Dassault Systèmes
Education: MSc, analytical chemistry, University of Strathclyde, 1986; Dr. rer. nat., computational chemistry, Friedrich Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg, 1995
Survivors: Wife, Agnes Bombrun Sauer
