Obituary: Yutaka Okinaka

Yutaka Okinaka, 93, died on Nov. 7, 2019, in Madison, New Jersey.
“Dr. Okinaka was born on Jan. 22, 1926, in Osaka, Japan, to the late Tsuneyuki and Kiyono Okinaka. He married Masayo Kitahara in 1949. The couple emigrated to the US in 1963 and settled in Madison. He had a long career as an electrochemist at Bell Labs in Murray Hill, New Jersey, and later as a professor at Waseda University in Japan. Dr. Okinaka never fully retired, frequently traveling between the US and Japan for teaching and consulting work. In his free time, Dr. Okinaka loved music. He played piano and liked to sing karaoke with his family and friends. He also enjoyed astronomy, golf, magic tricks, and the game of Go.”—Masato Okinaka, son
Most recent title: Member of the technical staff, Bell Laboratories, and honorary professor, Waseda University
Education: PhD, electrochemistry, Tohoku University, 1959
Survivors: Wife, Masayo; daughter, Naomi Heck; son, Masato; four grandchildren
