Olin taps LyondellBasell’s Lane as CEO

Chlorine chemical maker Olin has named LyondellBasell Industries executive Kenneth Lane its new CEO. He replaces Scott Sutton, who has led the firm since 2020 and has also departed from his role as chairman. William Weideman, an Olin director, became chairman. Lane had been Lyondell’s executive vice president of global olefins and polyolefins. He was also briefly that firm’s interim CEO.
