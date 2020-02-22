Paul Turgeon taking the helm at MFG Chemical

Keith Arnold is stepping down as CEO of Dalton, Georgia–based MFG Chemical to focus on “personal and family priorities.” He will be replaced by Paul Turgeon, who has served on the company’s board since 2017. Turgeon formed BWA Water Additives with partners in 2006, selling the company in 2011. Arnold, who oversaw the acquisition of Gulf Bayport Chemicals, a maleic anhydride derivatives maker in Pasadena, Texas, will remain on MFG’s board.
